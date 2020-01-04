Friday, January 3 Evening Forecast

We finished the week on a gloomy and cold note. Temperatures settled in the upper 30s this morning and low cloudiness kept us locked in the chill throughout the day. Skies did manage to clear from the west by late afternoon allowing temperatures to recover a little bit.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold in most areas. Temperatures will fall through the 30s into the upper 20s. A pocket of snow showers will drop south and southeast out of Iowa overnight, clipping areas from Versailles to Salem close to sunrise. The snow potential looks light and short-lived in those areas with little to no impact expected. The remainder of the area will only see a few clouds closer to sunrise.

SNOW FLURRIES POSSIBLE NORTHEAST EARLY SATURDAY

Much of the area looks sunny on Saturday with the exception of areas north and east of Springfield where morning clouds will be. These clouds will clear out by early afternoon. Temperatures across the area will warm into the 40s with highs near 40° in Rolla to mid-40s over Northern Arkansas.

FORECAST HIGHS SATURDAY

A weak front will sneak across the area on Sunday, but with virtually no impact to the weather. Skies will be sunny with temperatures running about 10° warmer than Saturday.

The next weak storm will push through early next week. We’ll see increasing clouds on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Skies become sunny on Tuesday, but temperatures will be running a little cooler.

Not to worry, we’re back to 50s on Wednesday and that will come with mostly sunny skies. The next storm will push through Thursday into Friday. Skies will be cloudy on Thursday with showers developing by afternoon and continuing into the overnight. Showers look like they’ll remain possible into Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 50s Thursday but remain in the 40s on Friday.

This will mark the beginning of a stormier stretch of weather that will likely continue through the middle of the month as a trough settles into the West. Warm weather will reside in the Southeast with cold in the West. This will put us in battleground of sorts that will result in a more unsettled pattern. We’ll have to keep an eye on the possibility heavier rain out of this pattern along with some thunder. Temperatures will also continue to oscillate but will tend to run at or above normal.

PATTERN SETTING UP THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE MONTH

