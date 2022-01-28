The last weekend of January is upon us and it’s shaping up to be pretty good weather-wise. Temperatures will be warming into the 50’s on Saturday and Sunday. Dry air is in place, so we won’t have to worry about precipitation chances over the next few days. It will be a bit breezy, but that’ll help bring in the warmer air from the south. Wind gusts on Saturday could reach up to 25 miles per hour.

Monday is our gold-star day. We should see sunshine and temperatures nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. This will not last.

By Tuesday our next storm system will approach the area. It’s too far out to pinpoint time and precipitation types. I will say, models are in better agreement than they were with our last snow chance! With each model run, models keep trending toward a winter weather event for the Ozarks. It looks like Tuesday night will be a wintry mix and then Wednesday night into Thursday will change over to snow.

After the snow, temperatures will tumble to the coldest of the season.

We will keep you updated as we closer to time! Have a great weekend and enjoy this warmer weather.