Friday, January 21 Morning Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

29° / 18°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 29° 18°

Saturday

41° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 41° 27°

Sunday

48° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 48° 31°

Monday

56° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 56° 23°

Tuesday

32° / 12°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 32° 12°

Wednesday

31° / 20°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 31° 20°

Thursday

43° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 43° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

18°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
18°

22°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

25°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
25°

27°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

28°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
28°

28°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
28°

27°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

23°

6 PM
Clear
0%
23°

21°

7 PM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

8 PM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
19°

18°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

17°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

18°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

18°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

18°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

18°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

18°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

18°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
18°

19°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
19°

20°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
20°

21°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
21°

26°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
26°

30°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
30°

Happy frigid Friday, friends!

Temperatures were in the single digits across the Ozarks early Friday morning. Winds will be calm, but any little breeze will make the real feel in the negatives.

Overall, the winds will be light today. There will be plenty of sunshine but it will trick you into thinking it’s warm outside. It is not. Don’t fall for the lies. Highs today will top out near 30.

We have a very calm and dry forecast. This weekend, temperatures will gradually climb into the 40’s before hitting a high of 56 on Monday. Start making your outdoor plans now!

The next cold front will move through on Monday evening. There is a slight, I mean slight, chance for some moisture. Our models have it at about 15% right now. Temperatures will tumble starting Tuesday. We will be in the deep freeze for a few days before warming up a bit into next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend!

Sunny

Springfield Mo

17°F Sunny Feels like 10°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

15°F Sunny Feels like 15°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
18°F Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

18°F Sunny Feels like 18°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
16°F A few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

16°F Sunny Feels like 7°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

18°F Sunny Feels like 13°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
14°F A few passing clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Jamie Warriner