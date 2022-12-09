Happy Friday!

Another day, another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the Ozarks. (Remember at the beginning of the week when I said it would be a taste of living in the Pacific Northwest….. well, here we are!) The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am.

Our tower cam in downtown Branson is showing that visibility is greatly reduced (5:30am).

If you are hesitant to drive in foggy weather, hold off until mid-morning, I think it will be much better out there.

Later today we will be stuck between systems for a brief moment, this could allow enough of a break in the clouds to actually see sunshine. SUNSHINE!

The chance of rain returns overnight. If you are heading out around 10pm, I think we could start to see a few showers moving in from the southwest.

A widespread inch of rain will be possible south of I-44, with amounts up to 1.5″ possible. Far SWMO and NWAR will see the heaviest of rain. There is a distinct cut-off for our northern counties, where they may see 0.25-0.50″.

We should stay dry Saturday afternoon-Monday evening. By Monday evening the chance for rain will return to the Ozarks. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Ozarks on the far northern edge for severe weather on Tuesday. We do expect some stronger storms throughout the day on Tuesday and we will be monitoring closely.