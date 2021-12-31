Friday, December 31 Evening Forecast

We have made it to the last day of 2021! Boy, what a difference the start of 2022 will be weather-wise. We have three main weather stories over the next 24-36 hours.

Widespread rain with the chance of flooding possible to the south of Springfield. A changeover from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow Saturday afternoon. FRIGID temperatures will take over Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

We currently have moisture streaming in from the southwest. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible throughout the overnight time period, into Saturday morning. A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch are in effect until Saturday afternoon. 1-3″ will be possible across the Ozarks, with the heaviest of rain falling south and east of Springfield.

There is a chance for stronger thunderstorms early Saturday morning. The threat is mainly for our eastern Arkansas counties. We will be keeping an eye on this threat, but it doesn’t appear to be a major concern at this time.

The timing of the cold air is a bit tricky. By noon, I do think our northern counties will start to see freezing rain. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures will plummet quickly, causing a range of temperatures across the viewing area. We will see a brief time of freezing rain, changing to sleet, then to snow. Because of travel impacts, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties north of I-44. Accumulation won’t be all that impressive, but a dusting to an inch of snow will be possible.

By Saturday evening, we will be seeing wind chills in the single digits. This is going to feel extra cold after we just wrapped up the second warmest December on record. Temperatures will rebound quickly, going back above average over the next couple of days. Finally, another round of frigid air looks to be on tap on Thursday. Will the threat of wintry weather be possible? It may be a little too early to tell, but we are keeping an eye on it.