Friday, December 31 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 66° 43°

Saturday

45° / 12°
Rain to Wintry Mix
Rain to Wintry Mix 97% 45° 12°

Sunday

25° / 14°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 25° 14°

Monday

44° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 44° 27°

Tuesday

49° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 49° 29°

Wednesday

47° / 18°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 47° 18°

Thursday

19° / 13°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 19° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
60°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
59°

57°

10 PM
Cloudy
14%
57°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

2 AM
Showers
55%
53°

52°

3 AM
Rain
69%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
84%
52°

51°

5 AM
Rain
94%
51°

50°

6 AM
Rain
96%
50°

49°

7 AM
Rain
89%
49°

49°

8 AM
Rain
96%
49°

48°

9 AM
Rain
89%
48°

48°

10 AM
Rain
72%
48°

47°

11 AM
Light Rain
65%
47°

46°

12 PM
Showers
38%
46°

44°

1 PM
Light Rain
68%
44°

39°

2 PM
Showers
46%
39°

34°

3 PM
Few Showers
34%
34°

31°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
31°

33°

5 PM
Cloudy
23%
33°

27°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
27°

We have made it to the last day of 2021! Boy, what a difference the start of 2022 will be weather-wise. We have three main weather stories over the next 24-36 hours.

  1. Widespread rain with the chance of flooding possible to the south of Springfield.
  2. A changeover from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow Saturday afternoon.
  3. FRIGID temperatures will take over Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

We currently have moisture streaming in from the southwest. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible throughout the overnight time period, into Saturday morning. A Flash Flood Watch and an Areal Flood Watch are in effect until Saturday afternoon. 1-3″ will be possible across the Ozarks, with the heaviest of rain falling south and east of Springfield.

There is a chance for stronger thunderstorms early Saturday morning. The threat is mainly for our eastern Arkansas counties. We will be keeping an eye on this threat, but it doesn’t appear to be a major concern at this time.

The timing of the cold air is a bit tricky. By noon, I do think our northern counties will start to see freezing rain. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures will plummet quickly, causing a range of temperatures across the viewing area. We will see a brief time of freezing rain, changing to sleet, then to snow. Because of travel impacts, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties north of I-44. Accumulation won’t be all that impressive, but a dusting to an inch of snow will be possible.

By Saturday evening, we will be seeing wind chills in the single digits. This is going to feel extra cold after we just wrapped up the second warmest December on record. Temperatures will rebound quickly, going back above average over the next couple of days. Finally, another round of frigid air looks to be on tap on Thursday. Will the threat of wintry weather be possible? It may be a little too early to tell, but we are keeping an eye on it.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
43°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Harrison

63°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

West Plains

64°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Jamie Warriner