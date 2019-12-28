Friday, December 27 Evening Forecast

The warmth of the past several days took a breather today, but it was still warm for late December. Morning clouds gave way to some breaks in the clouds and this helped to push temperatures into the 50s across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas, still about 10 to 15° above normal.

Clouds are thickening up and a few light showers are possible later this evening through midnight. Increasing humidity will also lead to some fog, especially near and south of the interstate where visibilities could get rather low. Temperatures will be in reverse mode tonight with lows this evening with rising temperatures through sunrise Saturday.

A potent storm will be approaching from the west during the day Saturday. The morning hours look breezy and cloudy with temperatures slowly rising through the 50s. Showers will be on the increase from west to east during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to slowly rise into the low 60s into the evening ahead of an approaching front. A narrow line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive with the front. It’s a typical winter scenario with these strong storm systems where there’s plenty of wind energy to organize storms but not much fuel to keep them going. Instability levels will likely perk up right along the boundary, but still remain very low. At this stage an isolated severe storm or two is possible, but most of the activity will remain below severe levels. Expect a quick round of heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and some strong wind gusts as the line moves through. Rain amounts Saturday afternoon through Saturday night will be in the 0.50″ to 1.50″ range.

Clouds will clear by Sunday morning with morning sunshine and cool temperatures expected. Clouds will move back in by afternoon with temperatures dropping. There will also be a chance for a few showers, especially east of Hwy. 54. Winds will remain gusty too.

Clouds will once again clear out by Monday morning only to return from the north heading into Monday afternoon. Winds will remain brisk and temperatures will be quite a bit colder than we’ve seen with highs only in the low 40s.

New Year’s Eve looks sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s. There won’t be any weather issues New Year’s Eve night. Skies will be clear with temperatures a little below freezing at midnight.

A bright start to the new year will follow with highs in the low to mid-50s. A front will approach on the following day with cloudy skies and a chance for showers. Temperatures will remain well above normal through Thursday before falling back to cooler levels in the wake of the front Friday.

There’s still no sign of bitter cold through the first half of January, but temperatures also won’t be near as warm as we’ve recently experienced. The pattern should offer up colder weather with a stormier look that may make things more interesting from a wintry weather perspective.