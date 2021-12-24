Friday, December 24 Morning Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 3% 72° 56°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 63° 43°

Sunday

67° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 67° 53°

Monday

62° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 62° 48°

Tuesday

65° / 40°
Rain
Rain 78% 65° 40°

Wednesday

50° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 50° 30°

Thursday

52° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 AM
Clear
2%
56°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
56°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
62°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
65°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
67°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
68°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
70°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
71°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
64°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
1%
65°

65°

2 AM
Clear/Wind
1%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
1%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

6 AM
Clear
1%
60°

Merry Christmas Eve!
This quite possibly could be the warmest Christmas Eve on record. Wow! It all depends on cloud coverage, but we are going to be close to breaking the record set back in 1955.

Winds will be strong out of the southwest with sustained wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40mph. Those trashcans will be flying around out there today.

For Santa’s arrival, we can expect very, very warm temperatures. Overnight lows will range a bit through the area, but we can expect mid-to-high-50’s.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild throughout the end of the year. Our biggest change will be a chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday. We need all the rain we can get, so this isn’t a bad thing.

Have a wonderful Christmas! Stay safe, and stay cool, ha.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Some passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

West Plains

52°F Fog Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner