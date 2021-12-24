Friday, December 24 Morning Forecast

Merry Christmas Eve!

This quite possibly could be the warmest Christmas Eve on record. Wow! It all depends on cloud coverage, but we are going to be close to breaking the record set back in 1955.

Winds will be strong out of the southwest with sustained wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40mph. Those trashcans will be flying around out there today.

For Santa’s arrival, we can expect very, very warm temperatures. Overnight lows will range a bit through the area, but we can expect mid-to-high-50’s.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild throughout the end of the year. Our biggest change will be a chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday. We need all the rain we can get, so this isn’t a bad thing.

Have a wonderful Christmas! Stay safe, and stay cool, ha.