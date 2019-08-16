Friday, August 16 Evening Forecast

Wet weather and clouds have hung around throughout the day and will likely linger into the early evening hours. By late evening skies will clear with quiet weather to continue through midnight. Another wave of thunderstorms will get it’s act together along I-70 in Kansas, building east and southeast across the northern half of Missouri after midnight. The threat for damaging winds will come with storms as they move into Central Missouri. The gust front may make it all the way down to Hwy. 60 by sunrise with a few showers and thunderstorms possibly arriving with it. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should be ongoing north of there from Osceola east through Rolla.

FORECAST FOR SATURDAY MORNING

The boundary will slowly lift north Saturday with a lingering chance for showers and thunderstorms north of the boundary, near and north of Hwy. 54 into the afternoon. This is where temperatures will have a harder time heating up with afternoon highs in the 80s. Sunshine and southwest winds south of the boundary will push temperatures into the low to mid-90s across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

FORECAST HIGHS FOR SATURDAY

Another wave of thunderstorms is expected to fire across Eastern Kansas and Northern Missouri Saturday night. This will lead to a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday morning in the Ozarks, sweeping south into Northern Arkansas by afternoon. Temperatures should be cooler with rain and widespread cloudiness likely keeping highs in the 80s.

The summer swelter will return early next week as the summer ridge builds northeast into the region. This will stifle storm chances Monday afternoon through Tuesday and send temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s.

The good news is that like we’ve seen throughout the summer, there’s always been some rain or a front to temper the heat. And we’ll find that again by Wednesday as a cool front moves through with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The front should stall just west and southwest of the Ozarks, close enough to keep a threat of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be more comfortable with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the 80s.