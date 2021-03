Mild and breezy weather today will give way to wet weather later tonight. The first of a pair of storms will sweep in overnight with showers becoming likely after midnight. The rain will be on and off throughout the rest of the night with a few rumbles of thunder possible, especially toward sunrise.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue past sunrise, ending over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by noon. Areas further east and north will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms through mid-afternoon. A few of the storms closer to Central Missouri will have a shot at organizing a bit more late morning into the afternoon hours. Areas north of a Pittsburg, MO, to Rolla, MO, line will have a shot at a stronger storm that could produce some hail.