The workweek got off to a warmer start after a round of chilly temperatures on Sunday. The warming trend will continue into Tuesday as a storm gears up over the middle of the country.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing clouds and breezy southeast winds. Temperatures will be chilly but not as cold as Sunday night.

WARMER, WINDIER TUESDAY

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and winds shifting to the south as a warm front lifts north across the area. Winds will remain strong, picking up by afternoon with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible, especially along and west of Hwy. 65.

STORMY WEATHER WEDNESDAY

A round of stormier weather will follow late Tuesday night through Wednesday. There will be a risk for severe weather over the middle of the country heading into Tuesday night, spreading further east by Wednesday. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will increase late Tuesday evening from the west with a line of thunderstorms expected to sweep into the area by sunrise Tuesday, pushing east across the Ozarks throughout the morning hours. It’s a low instability, high wind energy scenario that could result in some strong winds with the line as it moves through. Locally damaging wind gusts should be the main threat of severe weather with the overall risk looking low.

Temperatures will remain mild Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, getting knocked back into the mid to upper 50s as the initial line of thunderstorms moves through. Temperatures may climb a little late morning through early afternoon ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday afternoon. There might even be a few peeks of sun, but overall it looks cloudy with additional showers and isolated thunderstorms with the front as it moves through. Temperatures behind the front will fall quickly back through the 50s and into the 40s by late afternoon and early evening Wednesday.

Rainfall totals will be heavy with half an inch to an inch and a half of rain common. Some areas may see amounts over 2″.

CHILLY WEATHER AFTER THE STORM

Skies will clear out Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the 30s. Another batch of clouds will move in Thursday morning with much of the day remaining cloudy. There will also be a chance for a few light showers north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will be cold again with highs in the 40s north to low 50s south.

The pattern through the weekend will remain a little cool for early April. Clouds will increase Friday with a chance for showers as a storm moves through. Clouds will clear out Saturday with brighter skies expected Sunday. Another storm will approach the area Monday with a chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday.