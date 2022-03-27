The weekend as a whole wasn’t too bad, but temperatures have been running a little on the cool side. We’ll enjoy a brief warm-up through Tuesday ahead of the next storm, but more chilly weather is in store later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and cold temperatures by morning. A light freeze will hit areas closer to Lake of the Ozarks with the rest of the area staying a little above the freezing mark.

WARMER WEATHER DEVELOPS

A frontal zone has been draped over the area since late last week, and we’ve found ourselves on the cool side of this front. That will continue into Monday, but temperatures will be trending higher with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see another round of clouds move through with mostly sunny skies early in the day giving way to mainly cloudy skies by noon. The clouds will likely thin out again by late afternoon.

The frontal zone will lift across the area Tuesday morning. This will finally usher in much warmer air. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid-70s with gusty southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

A storm gearing up to the west will draw more humid air into the Ozarks, and this will set the stage for showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday.







ROUND OF STORMY WEATHER WEDNESDAY

There will be a risk of severe storms to the west and southwest heading into Tuesday night. The threat for storms will increase locally by Wednesday morning as a line of thunderstorms surges northeast into the area. These storms may be organized enough to bring a low risk of severe weather with them through sunrise Wednesday before marching off to the east and northeast. It’s a high wind energy, low instability scenario with strong winds the main risk out of this round of active weather.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible into the afternoon with temperatures tumbling from the low 60s back through the 50s and into the 40s during the afternoon. Rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday will generally be in the 1 to 2″ range.





COOL AND UNSETTLED TO START APRIL

Cold air will continue to wrap in behind the departing storm on Thursday. This will keep the area mostly cloudy and cold and there might even be a few light showers.

The pattern will remain active into the upcoming weekend with yet another storm approaching by Saturday. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies Friday with showers moving in Friday night. Showers will continue through Saturday. Temperatures will continue to remain cool for this time of the year.

Sunnier weather will return Sunday.

