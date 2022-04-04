A frontal boundary that brought showers to the area Sunday night into Monday will lift north tonight. This will lead to another wave of scattered showers shifting from south to north tonight. Temperatures won’t get too cold with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid-50s. There could be some patchy fog by morning.

WARMER TUESDAY AHEAD OF OVERNIGHT STORMS

Showers will linger through sunrise over the Eastern Ozarks before moving out of the area. Morning clouds will give way to sunnier skies Tuesday afternoon. We’ll find ourselves south of the warm front with southwest winds and temperatures climbing into the 70s during the afternoon.

It’s a busy pattern, and another cold front will sweep into the area Tuesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front and a few of these could become severe. The strength of the storms should wind down by late evening as instability drops.







Showers will follow the cold front out of the area Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s will make for a pretty April day across the region, but it will be a bit breezy.

TASTE OF WINTER TO END THE WEEK

We’ll be shifting seasonal gears again Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will sweep through Wednesday night with much colder weather moving in for Thursday and Friday. A storm will be parked near the Great Lakes with wraparound clouds moving in Thursday. There might be a few sprinkles with the clouds but most areas will stay dry. Precipitation chances will perk up Thursday night into Friday with showers rotating through the area. Like last week, the atmosphere looks cold enough to support some snow with the shower activity. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs in the 50s Thursday and 40s Friday. Winds will remain gusty through Friday too.

Clouds will clear out Friday evening with temperatures tumbling below freezing by Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely drop into the upper 20s across a large chunk of the area posing a risk to any cold-sensitive plants that are already blooming or trying to leaf out.

WARMER PATTERN DEVELOPS THIS WEEKEND

The pattern will transition back into a warm one over the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with lighter winds and highs near 60°, so still a little cool for early April. Sunday looks a lot warmer, winds will pick up too.

The pattern will remain warm into next week with clouds becoming more widespread on Monday. There may even be a risk for a few showers as moisture moves back into the area. It looks like the pattern will remain warm through at least Wednesday and it will turn more active with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. There may even be a risk for severe weather with the more active pattern by the middle of next week.

