The weekend came and went with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We’ve enjoyed an extended stretch of sunshine with 9 straight days of sunny skies. Monday will make it 10.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with cool temperatures by morning.

Monday will be another sun-filled day with temperatures comfortably warm by afternoon.







The sunny stretch will continue into Tuesday compliments of a steady flow of dry air blowing out of the northeast. This pattern will finally undergo subtle changes by Wednesday as a dip in the jet stream pushes a cold front into the region.





The front won’t deliver much if any in the way of rain, but it will break up the long stretch of clear skies.

Wednesday’s cold front will wash out over the area with the pattern not changing much into Thursday. Another cold front will move in late Thursday, delivering our chilliest batch of fall air yet. Again, little to no rain with the front, but there will likely be some clouds.

A chilly fall air mass will move in by Friday resulting in highs in the 60s. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s in many areas by Saturday morning with some patchy frost not out of the question.

The weekend will get off to a sunny and cool start with highs Saturday in the 60s. Sunday looks a little warmer as some warmer air tries to build in. This may lead to some clouds too with a chance for showers on the table.

The overall pattern looks like it will remain stingy when it comes to rain.

