We’re enjoying the slightly warmer version of the pattern we’ve had for over a week now. Temperatures Monday afternoon popped into the low 80s in areas west of Hwy. 65 with upper 70s to the east. The afternoon warmth came with another crystal clear day.

We’ve gone about 9 days with sunny skies, and Tuesday will make it 10. We will see an increase in high cloudiness during the afternoon near and north of the interstate, but it will still be mostly sunny.

Wednesday looks a little more cloudy as a cold front dives into the area. The front won’t come with much in the way of cooler air with afternoon temperatures remaining warm into Thursday.

A stronger front will dive south through the area Thursday evening. Now, this front will pack more of a punch with the chilliest air mass of the fall so far set to move in Friday.

We’ll close the week with cool and breezy weather Friday. There may be a bit of cloud cover Friday, but the clouds will thin out Friday night with a clear and cold morning in store Saturday.

Saturday morning’s lows will generally be in the 30s and low 40s, the coldest morning yet across the area. Patchy frost will be possible where lows dip into the 30s, mainly north of Hwy. 60.

A bright and cool Saturday will be perfect for fall events Saturday. There may be more of a mix of sun and clouds by Sunday with temperatures climbing into the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

A developing storm in the middle of the country may start drawing moisture back into the area by Monday. This should lead to more cloud cover and possibly some shower activity. Temperatures will also get a little warmer.

Rain chances will continue to perk up through the middle of next week as the developing storm pushes a cold front across the region.

