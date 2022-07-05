Hot weather and July go hand in hand, but temperatures have been running really hot the past couple of days. Temperatures hit 99° in Springfield, our hottest reading since August 6, 2018. A few more locations hit 100° than Monday. West Plains hit 100° Tuesday afternoon, something not done for nearly 10 years.

The heat will continue to dominate the pattern through the end of the week and an Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for areas north of the state line with Heat Advisories posted for areas to the south through Thursday evening.

A summer ridge centered just south of the Ozarks is the culprit behind the hot and dry weather. The ridge will continue to stifle rain chances over the next couple of days with abundant sunshine pushing highs to around 100° on both Wednesday and Thursday. The heat combined with some humidity will produce heat index values in the 100 to 110° range across the Ozarks both afternoons.

Record highs will be threatened along with record high lows with temperatures not cooling off much at night.

Hot weather will continue into Friday, but with a cool front approaching from the north, there will be an increase in cloud cover and a shot at some spotty showers and storms. Temperatures will still manage to climb into the upper 90s to near 100°.

Widespread cloud cover Saturday will help temper the heat with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Spotty showers and storms will remain possible near and south of Hwy. 60.

Hot weather redevelops across the area Sunday as sunnier weather returns. Humidity levels will be a bit lower, but afternoon temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s.

Even hotter weather will develop Monday as very hot air noses in ahead of another cool front. Temperatures will climb back up to near 100°. Spotty showers and storms will be possible Monday night into Tuesday as the front pushes south through the area. Temperatures will remain hot into Tuesday.