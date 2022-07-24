More hot weather scorched the area on Sunday. Record highs were set in Joplin, West Plains, and Rolla/Vichy. Springfield saw its 6th consecutive day of triple-digit heat, something last done back in 1980.





The heat will be challenged early this week by a cool front before finally being forced out of the area just ahead of the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find a few isolated showers and thunderstorms winding down by late evening. A more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms will set up across Central Missouri after midnight. Most of this rain will focus north of a Stockton to Salem line, winding down Monday morning.

Lingering cloud cover will thin out with partly cloudy skies expected from late morning through Monday afternoon. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon heat near a stalled boundary over Southern Missouri.







There will be a big range in temperatures with highs in the 80s northeast to low 100s southwest. A Heat Advisory has been posted for Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas where “feels like” temperatures may top 105°.







A frontal boundary will continue to wobble back and forth across Missouri through Wednesday. This will tend to keep the best chance for any widespread rain across Central Missouri with spotty rain chances at best to the south. The timing for more widespread rain will also tend to be late at night into the morning hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the 90s and low 100s through Wednesday.

A shift in the jet stream pattern will lead to more of a trough developing across the Eastern U.S. during the second half of the week. This will be just enough of a push to send a stronger cool front through the area Thursday with the front stalling to the south by the end of the week.

There should be a widespread round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. With the front stalling just to the south, rounds of additional showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over Arkansas and Southern Missouri into the weekend.

The pattern shift will also bring a much-needed break in the heat wave as we end the month.