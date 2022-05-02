Waves of rain have kept temperatures on the cool side Monday with readings stuck in the 50s most of the day. This will help limit the severe threat heading into tonight, but a risk still remains. A storm swirling east out of Kansas tonight will generate severe storms over Kansas and Oklahoma from late afternoon into the evening. These storms will likely develop into a broken line of storms that will push east across the Ozarks overnight.

TONIGHT’S SEVERE THREAT

A warm front pushing north across Arkansas will likely serve as a focus for severe weather this evening. So far, it’s had a tough time moving north thanks to the wet conditions. It looks like the best chance for severe weather tonight will be over the southwest corner of Missouri south into Northwest Arkansas where higher instability air will have a better chance to nose north ahead of the incoming storm. The severe risk looks more limited north of a Nevada to Mtn. Home line. Spotty large hail and damaging winds look like the main severe weather modes, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Again, the higher threat area for any of these severe weather modes will be to the south and southwest of Springfield.

Storms should gradually wind down as they push through the Eastern Ozarks late this evening into early Tuesday morning.

Rainfall will be locally heavy with a half an inch to an inch and a half of additional rainfall expected into Tuesday morning. A Flood Watch has been posted for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with creek and stream levels expected to rise, possibly flooding low water crossings.

CLOUDY AND COOL TUESDAY

Quieter weather on Tuesday will come with cloudy skies across much of the area. The best chance for some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine will be south of Hwy. 60 and closer to I-49. This will keep temperatures cool with highs in the 50s north to 60s south.

ANOTHER ROUND OF STORMY WEATHER

The busy weather pattern will serve up another storm Wednesday into Thursday. A wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to sweep through during the day Wednesday. Another wave of storms is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This wave could bring a few severe storms with hail and possibly strong wind gusts.

The morning wave Thursday is expected to fade with some sunshine and warmer temperatures developing Thursday afternoon ahead of a potent storm. Additional thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon into the evening, posing a threat for severe weather.

We’ll wrap up the week with cloudy and cooler weather Friday. There may be a few lingering light showers into Friday morning. Some peeks of sun may try to develop late in the day, mainly to the south.

NICE WEEKEND

A nice stretch of weather will get started Saturday and continue into Monday of next week. Sunnier weather will come with mainly dry conditions and a warming trend. Afternoon highs Sunday into Monday should hit 80°. It looks like this could be the beginning of an extended period of warmer and quieter weather for the area.