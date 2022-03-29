Warm weather finally won the battle Tuesday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Gusty winds came with the warmup with wind gusts over 30 mph. Winds gusted over 40 mph back along I-49.

STORMY WEATHER MOVES IN WEDNESDAY

The winds will remain brisk overnight with temperatures holding steady in the 60s. Rain won’t really enter the picture until after midnight. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the west will gradually congeal into a line of thunderstorms that will sweep in from the west before sunrise. The line of storms will continue east across the area Wednesday morning before exiting off to the east near noon.

There will be a risk of severe weather with the storms as they sweep east, mainly locally damaging winds to 60 mph. Isolated hail and an isolated, brief tornado are also possible. The overall threat will be minimized to some extent though because of a lack of instability and the morning timing of the squall line.







The initial wave of rain and thunderstorms will be followed by additional showers. Another line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely take shape along the cold front as it moves through Wednesday afternoon. A strong storm or two might develop along the cold front, but chances look pretty low at this time.







Rain totals will generally be in the half an inch to inch and a half range across the area, but there might be a few locations with amounts over 2″. Models have been hinting that there may be a stripe of heavier rainfall just south of I-44. The heavier rain Wednesday morning could lead to some localized flooding.

The cold front will also deliver another shot of chilly weather. Temperatures tonight will remain mild with readings holding steady in the 60s until rain arrives Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slip back into the 50s as rain cools things off a bit Wednesday morning. There may not be much chance for a rebound, but it’s possible if there’s enough of a break from the rain for temperatures to climb back into the low 60s ahead of the cold front through early Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will then tumble as the cold front passes through with a more winterlike feel heading into the evening as temperatures fall through the 50s and into the 40s.

CLOUDS AND COLDER TEMPERATURES THURSDAY

Thursday will come in with some sunshine, but another round of cloudier skies will quickly sweep into the area during the morning. A few rain showers will also be possible, mainly closer to Central Missouri. The atmosphere will be pretty chilly too and could support some snow pellets. Temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the 40s north to low 50s south.

WARMER, A LITTLE RAIN HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

Clearing skies Thursday night will open the door to a widespread light freeze by Friday morning. We’ll end the week with a warming trend and mostly sunny skies.

A quick-moving storm will bring clouds and a chance for showers back to the area Friday night into Saturday morning but it won’t ruin the weekend.

Skies will clear Saturday morning with brighter and drier weather the rest of the weekend.

We’ll enter another unsettled stretch early next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

We’re also eyeing a shift toward colder weather later next week that could come with some freeze potential.