Storms swept across the area today producing pockets of wind damage and hail. The worst of the storminess moved through Lawrence County, MO, south into Newton County, AR.

(Video Credit: Hannah Bamburg – Mount Vernon, MO)

Video Credit: Jeff Inman – Aurora, MO)

Storms As They Were Moving Through Lawrence County, MO

Scattered Hail And Wind Reports

The storms made a quick exit by mid-afternoon with the remainder of the day quiet.

A cold front near I-70 will gradually push south overnight, sweeping out the muggy air mass that’s been hanging around for almost a week. This will also set the stage for a cool start to Monday with temperatures slipping into the mid to upper 50s.

The workweek will start in picture-perfect fashion with sunny skies and low humidity. Temperatures will be comfortably warm, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. It looks like a great day to leave the windows open and turn the AC off.







The reprieve from active weather will be brief with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving back into the area Tuesday. A warm front will approach from the southwest on Tuesday with a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through during the day. This will likely hamper the warming trend with most areas looking at highs in the 70s.

The front will remain a focus for active weather into Tuesday night with scattered storms expected to break out near Central Missouri late in the evening, building east and southeast overnight. Most of the focus for stormy weather will remain closer to Central Missouri with a few strong to severe storms possible. Hail and damaging winds look like the modes of severe weather.





A frontal boundary will likely be draped across the area Wednesday into Wednesday night and will serve as a focus for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms. Much of this will develop late Wednesday night and will tend to again focus closer to Central Missouri.

By Thursday afternoon the front will shift north of the Ozarks. Hotter and quieter weather will develop across the area. Afternoon temperatures and humidity levels will have a summer feel with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A warm and breezy night will follow, but it looks like it will remain quiet.

Another cold front will sweep into the area Friday bringing a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. A few of these storms could be severe.

Cooler and quieter weather will move in behind the front. In fact, it looks like the front will bring the coolest weather we’ve had in the area since the first week of the month. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortably cool temperatures.