We’ve had a great round of weather so far this holiday weekend and we’ll find more of the same on Memorial Day. The pattern will shift gears back into a stormier mode as we get back to work later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and breezy winds. Temperatures will remain warm, dropping into the upper 60s.

Memorial Day looks bright and warm with another round of windy conditions. Winds will likely gust between 30 and 40 mph. Temperatures will climb quickly with afternoon highs in the 80s across the Ozarks. It looks like a mix of sunshine and high cloudiness, but still bright enough to be mindful of sunburns.

BACK TO WORK WEATHER COMES WITH A PATTERN SHIFT

As we get back to work Tuesday, we’ll find a shift in the pattern. A cold front will begin to press into the area from the northwest. Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the 80s. Breezy southwest winds will continue too. Showers and thunderstorms will flare up near a cold front across Southeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri by late afternoon. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will work further east and southeast Tuesday night across areas north of the interstate. A few of these storms could be severe weather with spotty areas of hail and wind possible.

The storms will tend to push a frontal boundary south to I-44 where showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible into Wednesday morning. The front will serve as a focus for additional showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day as temperatures heat up. Again, a few severe storms are possible with spotty areas of hail and wind.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area through Wednesday evening with a gradual shift to the south by Thursday morning. Early showers will give way to a mostly cloudy and mild day with clouds thinning out from north to south by late afternoon.

The week will end on a mild and quiet note Friday.

A warm front will work north over the weekend bringing a chance for showers back to the area as early as Saturday. A bigger wave of showers and thunderstorms may sweep through the area on Sunday.