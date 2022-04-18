A late batch of cold air will make for a cold night across the Ozarks. Freeze and Frost Advisories have been posted for Tuesday morning with damaging cold expected. Starry skies and light winds will help temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and 30s by sunrise.

The cold and frosty morning will give way to a bright morning with temperatures climbing quickly through the 30s and 40s. By noon clouds will be streaming in with skies becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible, especially closer to Central Missouri.

WET WEATHER RETURNS

Moisture streaming north into the area Tuesday night will lead to waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday. The showery weather will taper off a bit Wednesday afternoon, but clouds will linger and temperatures will remain a little cool for late April.

A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY EVENING

Instability nosing north ahead of an approaching cold front Wednesday evening will set the stage for isolated strong to severe storms over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. The storms will come with a hail threat.

WARM AND BREEZY HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

The front will likely stall somewhere near the state line Thursday morning before lifting north during the day. The day will start cloudy with a threat of a few showers. Clouds will thin out a bit from south to north during the day as the front makes slow progress north. Humidity and temperatures will be on the way up Thursday with daytime highs back in the 70s.

The lingering front may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms near Central Missouri Thursday night into early Friday. The overall trend will be for drier weather though as the front clears the area. Sunshine will also be more abundant Friday with brisk winds out of the south and afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday night into Saturday will remain breezy and warm. Rain chances look pretty minimal through the period with the higher chances for any wet weather focused to the northwest. Temperatures Saturday will likely be back in the upper 70s and low 80s, but it will be a bit cloudier.

STORMY WEATHER RETURNS BY SUNDAY

A cold front pushing in from the northwest will bring rain and thunderstorms back to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us for much of the day Sunday and will continue into Sunday night before winding down from the northwest. There may be a few strong to severe thunderstorms during the period of stormier weather, but the pattern really looks more geared to produce heavy rainfall with most of the area picking up at least an inch of rainfall.

Following the stormy finish to the weekend, we’ll find sunnier and cooler weather on Monday.