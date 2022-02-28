We turn the page on February Tuesday, and with that, we’ll also be enjoying a much warmer pattern over the 1st week of March. The warmth warrants a Spring Fever Alert with highs in the upper 60s and 70s each day into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find Monday afternoon’s high cloudiness moving out. Temperatures will be chilly, but most areas will remain above freezing.

WARM FORECAST AHEAD

Temperatures will quickly climb Tuesday with readings in the 60s by noon with highs up around 70°. Winds will be out of the west but not terribly strong.

A sustained period of sunshine and southerly winds will keep the pattern unusually warm through the rest of the week. We’ll find sunny skies and highs in the 70s Wednesday.

A front will try to work in from the northeast Thursday, likely pulling up stationary over Southern Missouri before returning north on Friday. This will lead to slightly cooler highs in areas closer to Lake of the Ozarks with the rest of the area continuing to enjoy highs in the 70s along with sunny skies Thursday afternoon.

High cloudiness will be slip into the area by Friday making for partly sunny skies, but temperatures will remain mild.

TURNING STORMIER

A stormier pattern will develop over the weekend as a western trough expands into the middle of the country. The first of a pair of storm systems will send a cold front into the area Saturday with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be breezy with a touch more humidity in the air.

The cold front will likely stall over the area until a second storm system can push it through Sunday. It looks like areas along and south of the interstate will remain near or ahead of the front. Warm and humid weather ahead of the front will set the stage for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and some stronger storms are possible.

The front will sweep through by Monday morning with much colder weather settling in behind the front. Clouds will thin out Monday with highs in the 40s.