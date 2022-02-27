Temperatures trended higher over the weekend, melting away the sleet from last week’s round of wintry weather. Temperatures will continue to climb this week with a sustained period of warmer weather before stormier weather returns next weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cold temperatures as readings slip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’ll kick off the week with sunny skies Monday morning. Some high cloudiness will slip in heading into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s.





SPRING FEVER ALERT

Temperatures will continue to climb into Tuesday with more sunshine expected along with highs near 70°.

The pattern across the nation will continue to favor warmth over the middle of the country. A general south to southwest flow will continue to blow in mild air through Wednesday and Thursday.





A cold front will try to edge southwest into the Ozarks Thursday into Friday, but it won’t have too much impact on the mild pattern. We will find an increase in clouds though Friday along with breezy southeast winds.

TURNING STORMIER THIS WEEKEND

Stormier weather will develop over the weekend as storm systems move out of the western trough and meet up with moisture heading north from the Gulf. The first of a pair of weekend storms will move through the region on Saturday. The lead storm will bring cloudier weather to the area Saturday along with gusty winds. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instability levels look low for now, but this will need to be watched closely with a risk for stronger storms on the table.

Chillier weather will move in behind Saturday’s storm with another storm hot on its heels. This storm will track further south, possibly south of the Ozarks. Partly sunny and cool weather on Sunday will give way to wet weather Sunday night into Monday with the threat for some heavy rainfall.

The pattern looks like it will remain cool and unsettled with another storm possible later in the week.