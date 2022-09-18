The calendar says September, but we’re dealing with a burst of summer heat for the next several days. Temperatures climbed over 90° across much of the area Sunday afternoon. Springfield reached 92°, the hottest temperature since mid-August and it was also the first time to hit 90° since August 27th. Joplin recorded a high of 97°, topping the old record of 96° set back in 1952.





A summer high is the main culprit and it will bring near record highs and quiet weather to the area through Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures will climb quickly under sunny morning skies. A few clouds may try to bubble up during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-90s. Record highs will be out of reach in most of the area, but Joplin will be record territory with a high of 98°. Springfield will fall just a little short of the record high of 96°.







The afternoon heat won’t come with much in the way of humidity as dewpoints fall back into the 50s.

Tuesday into Wednesday will offer up more in the way of hot and quiet weather. Overnight lows will be around 70° thanks to breezy south to southwest winds. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s with Wednesday offering up the best chances for record highs across the region.

The hot pattern will come to a close just in time for the official arrival of fall Thursday.

A cold front will sweep through late in the day Wednesday. Milder air will move in by Thursday. Clouds and a chance for a few showers will likely keep highs about 20° cooler Thursday afternoon.

The week will close on a bright and mild note. Another round of warm air will surge into the area Saturday ahead of another fall front. A few isolated showers are possible heading into Saturday night with clearer skies and milder temperatures in store for Sunday.