Pockets of showers and thunderstorms skirted across the area today. The rain was locally heavy with Joplin recording nearly 2″ for the day, a new daily record. Moisture streaming north from the Gulf will combine with some rain triggers to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday night.

In addition to some locally heavy rainfall, a few of the storms could be strong. No widespread severe weather is expected, but a few damaging wind gusts are possible along with a low risk for some hail.

For tonight, skies will be partly starry with a few showers possible across the area. It will also stay steamy with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Temperatures will climb quickly into the 80s Monday morning with scattered showers and storms breaking out by late morning. The emphasis for storms will tend to be along and south of the interstate with the focus for storms shifting southeast by evening. Additional showers and thunderstorms will break out over Central Missouri Monday evening as a cool front drops south into the Ozarks.







Showers and thunderstorms will gradually wind down and shift south of the area by Tuesday morning. Morning cloud cover will quickly thin out with sunny skies expected by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm Tuesday, but there will be a noticeable decline in the mugginess.

The rest of the week will feature quiet weather. Overnights will be clear and comfortably cool with afternoons comfortably warm thanks to the lower humidity.

Labor Day Weekend will remain quiet. Afternoon temperatures will be a little hot with highs near 90°, but the overnights will remain comfortable. Rain chances will remain slim through the weekend.