The Labor Day Weekend ended on a mild note. Morning clouds and fog gave way to patchy clouds and spotty showers east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures were unusually mild with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Springfield’s high was in the low 80s, the mildest Labor Day since 2011.

We’ve been locked in a milder pattern all weekend thanks to a persistent trough over the region, and that will continue as we head back to work Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this evening. Patchy fog and cloud cover will fill back in by morning, especially east and north of Springfield.

We’ll start the day Tuesday with clouds and comfy cool temperatures. Clouds will break up later in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a few spotty showers bubbling up. Showers will be more likely east and southeast of Springfield. Temperatures look a little warmer with more sunshine expected.

The trough that’s been stuck in the region will close off near the Gulf later this week. This will tend to pull moisture closer to that area with drier and sunnier weather developing across the Ozarks Wednesday. Mainly sunny and dry weather is expected through Friday.

Temperatures will remain pleasant, getting a little cooler at night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s later this week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s.

The pattern will shift gears again over the weekend as a trough swings into the Upper Midwest. This will send a cold front our way over the weekend. Saturday looks warm with a few showers and thunderstorms possible as the front moves through Saturday evening. A shot of fall air will move in Sunday with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s.

The mild pattern will stick around into early next week with some of the coolest morning lows yet Monday morning.

The mild pattern doesn’t look like it will hold though with a hotter pattern developing later next week.