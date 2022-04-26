Temps Stay Cool

High pressure is in control of the Ozarks for our Tuesday which leads to another gorgeous day. It’s going to be chilly for this time of the year but we’ll see plenty of sunshine. NE winds will keep temperatures in the lower 60s which is running around 10° below average. As this high moves to the east, southeasterly winds take over tomorrow which leads to a nice warm-up across the area. Highs look to rise back into the lower to middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Storm Chances Rise

Clouds start to thicken up Wednesday night ahead of our next disturbance. As it moves closer, the chance for showers and storms also rises. We likely see a few storms late Wednesday night with a much better chance on the table by Thursday. This area of low pressure will move through the Ozarks throughout the day bringing widespread showers and storms. The good news is our severe threat is low but we could still see a few stronger storms.

Unsettled Pattern Holds

As warm air surges northward with a warm front on Friday, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms. Dew points will be on the rise as well as instability and this will lead to a slightly higher chance of severe storms. Make sure you stay weather aware! The chance of showers and storms holds into Saturday but I do think we’ll see some sunshine which will destabilize things further. This activity will be developing along and ahead of the cold front which is slated to move through Saturday afternoon. Ingredients for severe weather are there but it depends on how they come together. Currently, the threat is once again looking conditional due to the timing of the front and placement of the low. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so make sure you stay tuned, especially if you have outdoor plans. The active pattern holds into early next week as our next storm system moves in. This one could bring some rain by late Sunday but it’s definitely going to be unsettled by Monday with the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms. The positive is temps will be milder with highs back into the 70s Monday into Tuesday with some locales possibly in the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer