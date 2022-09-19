The September swelter continued across the area today with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s. No records were set, but it was close. Near record highs will continue to be the big story until later this week when a blast of fall air arrives.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and warm overnight temperatures.

Temperatures will climb quickly under the bright September sunshine Tuesday morning with readings in the low 90s by early afternoon. Skies will remain bright through the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s for highs. Humidity levels will remain low with winds breezy out of the southwest.

The summer ridge that is bringing the current heat wave to the middle of the country will be retreating off to the southwest by Wednesday. This will open the door for a cold front to move through Wednesday evening. Temperatures will remain hot ahead of the front with record highs possible.

Temperatures will cool off overnight Wednesday as milder air moves in. The fall air mass and mostly cloudy skies will make for a touch of weather whiplash with highs Thursday in the low 70s, a full 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday. There will be a chance for a few light showers Thursday, but any rain amounts will be light.

We’ll end the week on a bright and mild note. The mild spell will be short-lived with a pop in the afternoon heat Saturday ahead of the next cold front that will be racing into the area.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with breezy southwest winds and a slight chance for showers. Rain will become more likely and widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning before clearing out. The afternoon sunshine Sunday will come with milder afternoon highs and breezy northwest winds.

Sunshine and mild weather Monday will make for a beautiful start to the last week of September.