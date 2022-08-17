The rain has moved out making way for a beautiful finish to the week. Mild temperatures blanketed the area Wednesday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. This mild, August weather pattern will continue into the weekend.

Tonight, we’ll find clouds clearing out and temperatures dropping to comfy cool levels. There is a risk of a bit of patchy fog by sunrise.

Sunny skies Thursday morning will come with perfect temperatures for getting out early. Temperatures will stay comfortable throughout the day with highs in the low to mid-80s. A few clouds will bubble up in the afternoon heat.

We’ll be in repeat mode on Friday with a comfy cool morning giving way to a pleasantly warm afternoon.

Hot weather will remain absent through the weekend with a mild, August pattern continuing across much of the East thanks to a persistent trough. A storm pivoting through the trough will push a chance for rain into the area Saturday into Sunday morning. It won’t be a washout either day with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off Saturday through early Sunday.

Temperatures through the weekend will remain 5 to 10° below normal and theme that will continue into next week. It now looks like when the rain moves out early Sunday it will stay away for a few days.

It still looks like the worst of this summer is now behind us. A trough is forecast to persist in some form or fashion across the middle and eastern parts of the country. This will keep excessive heat chances to a minimum with temperatures generally near to below normal through the end of the month.