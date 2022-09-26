Jacket weather this morning came with morning lows in the 40s. Springfield hit 46°, the coolest morning since late May. A near-ideal fall day followed with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the mid-70s.

This is a pattern that won’t change much this week with only small fluctuations in temperatures day to day.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures again dipping into the upper 40s. The morning chill will give way to a sunny and comfortably warm afternoon with highs around 80° over much of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas thanks to more of a west to northwest wind flow.

A weak backdoor front will slip southwest Tuesday into Tuesday night ushering in a reinforcing shot of mild air that will lead to our chilliest mornings yet Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 70s.

The pattern will remain mild and dry into the weekend with a slow warming trend. A steady flow out of the east to northeast will keep the pattern mild and quiet into next week. Some of this is a side effect of the remnants of “Ian” moving up through the Eastern U.S.

The earliest signal for any rain doesn’t come until Tuesday to Wednesday of next week and amounts look like they would be light at this time.