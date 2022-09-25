Saturday’s quick burst of heat gave way to more seasonable weather Sunday. This is the beginning of a near-ideal fall pattern that will last all week long.

We’ll kick off the week with some “open window weather”. Skies will be bright Monday with chilly morning temperatures giving way to pleasant afternoon highs in the 70s.





Tuesday looks a little warmer as winds switch around briefly to more of a westerly direction ahead of a backdoor front. Skies will remain crystal clear.

The setup for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend won’t change a lot. The big weather players impacting the country this week won’t have much of an impact on our weather but will keep us locked into a mild, dry flow of air.

The result will be a long, quiet stretch of weather that will be nearly perfect for outdoor activities. Look for morning lows to dip to the lowest levels so far this fall later this week. And, the afternoons will be mild enough to keep the windows open.

October starts Saturday and we won’t find much change in the pattern with clear skies hanging around through the weekend. Morning lows will remain cool and the afternoons will be getting a little warmer with highs up around 80° by Sunday.

It’s a bone-dry pattern with no signal for any rain until after next weekend.