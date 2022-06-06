We started the day on a wet note as a wave of rain and thunder spread through the Ozarks. Outside of a few lingering showers over the Eastern Ozarks, the afternoon dried out with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. It’s a pattern will see repeated several more times this week.

NOT AS WET TUESDAY

For tonight, we’ll enjoy and mostly clear and quiet evening. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will spill into the area near or shortly after sunrise, but it doesn’t look as wet as Monday morning.

Clouds will thin out some by afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the low 80s. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may pop up later in the day, but most areas will remain dry through the afternoon.

ADDITIONAL STORMY EPISODES AT TIMES LATER THIS WEEK

Rain chances will head higher again late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as another wave of rain and thunderstorms spreads through the Ozarks. The rain will taper off by late morning, but a few additional showers and thunderstorms may try to pop up Wednesday afternoon along a cold front dropping southeast through the area.

The front will usher in drier air and will provide a brief break from wet weather on Thursday. Thursday may be our nicest day of the week with abundant sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s.

Rain will make a quick return late Thursday night into Friday as another wave of rain and thunderstorms spreads in from the northwest. The wet weather will again focus around the late night and morning hours, tapering off by Friday afternoon with just a few spotty light showers through the remainder of the day. Temperatures Friday will be a bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday’s round of rain may be the heaviest of the bunch and it may also come with some stronger storms over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Rain totals from Tuesday through Friday will likely be in the 1 to 3″ range with locally higher totals.

NICE WEEKEND TAKING SHAPE

Friday’s wave of wet weather will also usher in a milder and quieter round of weather for the weekend. Clouds will slowly thin out Saturday with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Humidity levels should be noticeably lower too. The drier air will set the stage for a cool night Saturday night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s. The pattern will remain dry through Sunday with sunshine and afternoon highs around 80°.

It looks like we may transition to a more summery mode early next week with afternoon highs back in the upper 80s.