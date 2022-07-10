The weekend offered up a nice break from last week’s extreme heat. Highs on Saturday were in the 80s. Lows this morning were in the 60s, and daytime humidity remained low making for a fairly comfortable day. But, temperatures today did warm back into the low 90s with a sizzling start to the week on the way.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures falling into the upper 60s by morning.

A sun-filled day can be expected Monday with temperatures climbing quickly. Humidity levels will remain low, but it’s going to be a hot one with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. A few spots will hit 100°, especially up near Lake of the Ozarks.







The heat will partially arise from warm air nosing in ahead of a weak cool front that will drop south through the area Monday night into Tuesday. The front’s looking pretty moisture-starved, and pretty dry as it moves through. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible though, Monday night closer to Central Missouri. The front will bring a slight chance for showers across Southern Missouri early in the day Tuesday with a slight uptick in showers and thunderstorms near the front Tuesday afternoon over Northern Arkansas.

Behind the front, a very dry air mass will build in for the remainder of the week. Rain chances will be near zero as the area remains parched and the developing drought worsens. The lack of humidity will keep overnights comfortable. A dry heat will develop each afternoon with afternoon highs climbing back into the upper 90s by week’s end.

Afternoon highs near 100° are possible over the weekend. Another weak cool front will drop in by Sunday bringing a chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

The long-range pattern doesn’t offer up much hope for any significant rain throughout the remainder of the month with bouts of extreme heat, including triple digits, likely to continue.