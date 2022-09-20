Near record heat blistered the area again Tuesday. No record highs were set, but it was a close call. Today’s high of 94° was the hottest since the middle of August. Heat relief is on the way after another day of record-challenging heat Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and mild overnight lows.

Temperatures will climb up to record challenging levels Wednesday afternoon. Record highs appear more likely Wednesday thanks to lower record highs for the date. Skies will remain bright, but there will be a bit more cloud cover closer to Central Missouri. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may break out near the front near Hwy. 54 by late afternoon, shifting further south Wednesday evening as the front drops through Southern Missouri.

Milder weather will flood into the area behind the front Wednesday night. A band of light rain will break out behind the front near Central Missouri by Thursday morning. This round of light rain will slowly shift south into Southern Missouri during the day Thursday, gradually fading as it tries to slip south of Hwy. 60. The cloud cover and light rain will likely keep daytime temperatures under 70° in most areas north of Hwy. 60 with highs in the 70s to the south. This is a huge turnaround from Wednesday with afternoon highs 20 to 30° cooler than Wednesday.

We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild weather Friday. A cool morning will give way to a comfortably warm afternoon. Areas closer to Central Missouri will tend to see more clouds and possibly a few light showers.

A slight chance for showers will continue through Saturday as another cold front approaches the Ozarks. Warm air will surge into the area ahead of the front with highs in the mid-80s. Showers will remain possible Saturday night into early Sunday. Clouds will clear out with sunshine and comfortably warm weather Sunday afternoon.

Fall temperatures will get a good foothold behind the weekend front. Monday and Tuesday are looking like open window days with morning lows near 50° and afternoon highs in the 70s.