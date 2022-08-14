Hot weather sizzled back into the area after an extended break that began last week. Temperatures soared into the 90s across most of the Ozarks with the hottest readings in Joplin where thermometers hit 100°. The burst of heat will be short-lived with another rain to milder temperatures cycle unfolding this week.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and bright moonshine. The quiet weather will stick around into Monday morning with temperatures again climbing quickly. A front stalled in the area will act as a magnet for higher humidity and a few spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The zone where rain chances are highest will be from Nevada, MO, to Mtn. Home, AR. Any storms that pop up could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.













An area of low pressure rippling southeast along the front Monday night through Tuesday night will lead to bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could produce locally strong wind gusts and hail over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas Tuesday afternoon and evening. Pockets of heavy rain are also expected. Amounts through Wednesday morning will top 1″ in many areas with locally higher amounts over 2″ expected. Rain amounts are expected to be lightest over the Southwest corner of Missouri and into Northwest Arkansas.







The cloud cover and rain will have a big impact on temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and 90s Monday, falling back into the 70s and 80s Tuesday.

Drier air will filter in behind the departing rain Wednesday with clouds thinning out from the north during the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild for August with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

The pattern will continue to have a mild look into the upcoming weekend. A broad trough will remain in place across the eastern half of the country. This will make for pleasant mornings and comfortably warm afternoons. Another storm pivoting through the Great Lakes will push a cool front through Saturday. Some rain is possible ahead of the front Friday night into Saturday. The storm may be close enough into Sunday to keep a few pop-up showers possible Sunday, mainly across areas closer to St. Louis.

Temperatures into next week tend to remain below normal. In fact, the pattern through the remainder of the month should keep extended periods of hot weather away.