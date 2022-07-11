Temperatures surged again Monday afternoon with afternoon highs flirting with 100° again. We can look forward to a little bit of a “cool down” Tuesday thanks to a weak cool front gliding through the area into Tuesday morning.

The cool front will bring a small uptick in rain chances as it moves through, but as we’ve seen, the rain will be spotty.

For tonight, we’ll find clear and quiet weather heading into the evening. After midnight, we’ll find a few showers and thunderstorms developing north of Hwy. 54. The broken band of spotty rain will drop south through sunrise and should be located near Hwy. 60 shortly after sunrise. A few of the storms could produce some strong wind gusts.

The band will continue to fade as it drops south through Tuesday morning. Skies will gradually become mostly clear later in the morning. A few additional showers and thunderstorms may flare-up late in the day over Northern Arkansas, but the activity will likely stay isolated and is more likely closer to Central Arkansas.







A LITTLE COOLER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Temperatures Tuesday should be noticeably cooler with highs running about 5 to 10° cooler north of the state line. Afternoon highs will range from about 90° north to low 90s over Southern Missouri to mid-90s over Northern Arkansas.

Very dry air will also move in behind the front setting the stage for a clear and comfortable Tuesday night. Wednesday morning looks like a great morning to be outside with morning lows in the mid-60s. Temperatures won’t get too hot that day either with highs generally in the low 90s with humidity levels remaining low.







PATTERN REMAINS DRY, TURNING HOTTER INTO THE WEEKEND

The rest of the week won’t really offer up to much of a change in the pattern. A persistent trough in the East will keep the Gulf shut off with respect to our area. This will keep the pattern dry into Saturday. Morning temperatures will be comfortable, but afternoon highs will be getting hotter day by day with highs back in the upper 90s by Saturday.





Another weak cool front will drop into the area by Sunday bringing a small boost in rain chances. Temperatures will remain hot and humidity levels look a little high Sunday into Monday.

The pattern looks like it may get even hotter next week as the summer ridge spreads east again across the middle of the country. Rain will be tough to come by in this pattern and highs around 100° look possible.