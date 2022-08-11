Near perfect August weather across the Ozarks on Thursday. Morning lows in the upper 50s and 60s gave way to highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. Now, there were a few spots that hit 90° and we’ll find an increasing number of locations doing this Friday.

For tonight, bright moonshine and comfortable temperatures can be expected.

Weather and temperatures will be ideal for taking in an early morning walk Friday. Temperatures will climb under mostly sunny skies into the upper 80s and low 90s for highs. There will also be a noticeable uptick in humidity as a weak front backdoors into the area.





The summer sizzle will flare up over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Morning lows will be creeping higher too. Rain chances will reenter the picture by Sunday as the next cool front edges southwest into the region. Anything that pops up Sunday afternoon will tend to be isolated though.

Opportunities for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will develop early next week as the cool front that gradually pushes southwest through the area. This will provide the area with multiple chances for rain as stripes of showers and thunderstorms sweep through the region.





The window for rain looks like it will close Wednesday as drier air builds in. The lower humidity will also come with quiet weather through Thursday. Comfy cool morning lows will be back on the table along with mild August temperatures for the remainder of next week.