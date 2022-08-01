It didn’t take long for heat and humidity to take over the weather headlines again. A Heat Advisory has been posted for most of the area through Wednesday evening with afternoon “feels like” temperatures in the 102° to 108° both afternoons.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and a quiet night as temperatures slip into the low to mid-70s by morning.

Tuesday will be another scorcher. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s during the afternoon. It looks like a dry day in most areas, but a few isolated showers may manage to pop up over the Eastern Ozarks Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will have a similar feel and look. Temperatures will be just a touch hotter with more spots hitting 100°. Rain chances will remain very low, but we may see an uptick in rain chances closer to Central Missouri Wednesday night.

A cool front will dive into the area by Thursday morning bringing a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. The higher rain chances and totals will tend to favor areas northeast and east of Springfield, but everyone will have a shot at some rain. Clouds will thin out heading into Thursday afternoon and this will allow temperatures to pop up into the low to mid-90s.

The pattern Friday through the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of heat and slim to no rain chances. The next weak cool front will dip into the area around Tuesday of next week with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.