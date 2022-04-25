A COLD START TO TUESDAY

Wet weather made a quick exit this morning, but lingering high cloudiness has been slow to clear. The high cloudiness will thin out early this evening with a clear and cold night ahead. A Frost Advisory has been posted for areas north of Hwy. 60 for Tuesday morning. Patchy frost is expected in the advised area as temperatures slip into the mid-30s. This will be just cold enough to pose a low risk of cold damage to cold-sensitive plants that are more exposed to the cold.

BEAUTIFUL THROUGH MIDWEEK

Following the morning cold, we can look forward to two days of sunshine with temperatures climbing again. Winds will remain light Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s. Wednesday will be warmer and more breezy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

ANOTHER STORMY STRETCH STARTS THURSDAY

Another stormy stretch will follow for the Thursday to Saturday timeframe. A warm front will stir up rain Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected at times on both days. No severe weather is anticipated Thursday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side thanks to cloud cover and showers.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the Thursday night into Friday. It looks like there will be a tendency for rain chances to drop off by afternoon with at least a bit of sunshine. There could be some additional widely scattered shower and thunderstorm activity late Friday afternoon into the evening hours with the focus for storms to gradually shift north of the area. It looks like the setup Friday will also favor a risk for a few severe storms that could produce hail. Temperatures should be warmer too as warmer air gets a better foothold in the area as the warm front pushes north.

A strong storm system moving into the middle of the country by Saturday will generate a risk for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. There will be a risk for severe weather with these storms, but the likelihood will tend to hinge on how fast the front moves through. As it stands right now, the timing of the front would suggest areas east of Hwy. 65 have a higher risk for stronger storms.

Rainfall over the three-day stretch will be heavy at times, so there may be a localized flooding risk too.

Quieter weather returns on Sunday, possibly spilling over into Monday of next week. Temperatures don’t really cool off too much in the wake of Saturday’s cold front either.