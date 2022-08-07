Steamy weather continued across the Ozarks Sunday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s for highs. Like the past few afternoons, the steamy weather generated a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity developed over the Eastern Ozarks. One cluster of storms dumped up to 3″ of rain over Northwest Dent County.

Rain chances will be heading higher Monday through Tuesday as another weak cool front dips into the Ozarks. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times Monday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Temperatures will remain hot through Monday with temperatures expected to top out in the low to mid-90s. “Feels like” temperatures will top out in the upper 90s and low 100s.





Afternoon highs will be running cooler on Tuesday with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s.

In the rain department, it looks like most of the area will pick up some rain over the next couple of days. Amounts will tend to be in the quarter to half an inch range, but there will likely be pockets of much higher amounts in excess of 1″.

We’ll shift gears on Wednesday with drier air gradually building into the Ozarks. This will tend to limit any chance for a few showers to regions south of the interstate. The rest of the week looks mainly dry.

With less humidity, we’ll also enjoy some cooler mornings with temperatures slipping into the 60s. Afternoon temperatures look pretty seasonable with highs generally in the upper 80s and low 90s through Friday. Saturday and Sunday could be a little hotter over Southwest Missouri with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The pattern looks like it may remain mostly dry through the weekend, but could turn wetter again early next week as another cool front dips through the area.