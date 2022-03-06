A cold front that surged southeast into the area last night has stalled over Northern Arkansas and Southeast Missouri today. This will provide a focus for severe weather this evening before cold air surges southeast through the area once again.

SEVERE THREAT THIS EVENING

For tonight, a Tornado Watch has been posted for Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri through 8 pm. The threat for severe weather will be focused along and south of a Berryville, AR, to Ava, MO, to Summersville, MO, line through late evening. Storms across the higher risk area will be capable of hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Areas further north can expect locally heavy rainfall and a risk for some hail in the strongest storms.





The risk for severe weather will end around midnight as storms move off to the east.

In addition to a severe weather risk this evening, heavy rainfall and flooding is also a concern, particularly over South Central Missouri where a Flood Watch has been posted. Rainfall amounts over 1″ will be fairly common with locally higher amounts over 2″ possible.

COLD START TO THE WEEK

The workweek will start on a cold and gloomy note. Brisk northwest winds will usher in colder air by morning with some lingering drizzle or flurries possible, especially near and north of the interstate. Clouds will be very slow to clear with cloudy skies lingering longest near and north of the interstate. Temperatures will be coldest in these areas with daytime temperatures struggling to warm into the upper 30s. Highs in the low 40s are expected where some clearing tries to take place during the afternoon.

WARMING TREND AHEAD OF AN ARCTIC BLAST

The middle of the week looks quiet with a warming trend getting underway. A chilly day Tuesday will give way to highs near 60° Wednesday and in the 60s Thursday.

The warming trend will come to a crashing halt as a late-season blast of arctic air drops into the area Friday morning. The cold air will pour in by Friday morning keeping daytime temperatures below freezing. There may be some wintry weather to accompany the cold as well.

The cold blast will linger into the first half of the weekend before a quick rebound on Sunday.