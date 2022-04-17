Easter Sunday was a chilly affair and it came with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures remained stuck in the 40s throughout the day thanks to a combination of clouds and showers. Afternoon temperatures were about 20 to 25° colder than normal. The cold snap will continue for a few more days as another shot of cold air slides through the area Monday into Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find skies remaining cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. The cloud cover will quickly thin out Monday morning with sunny and cool afternoon conditions.





FROST/FREEZE TUESDAY MORNING

The clear skies and light winds Monday night will foster another round of cold readings with temperatures slipping into the low to mid-30s by Tuesday morning. This will make for a frosty start to Tuesday too.







Tuesday will be our transition day as winds switch around to the southeast and warmer weather begins to develop. The warmup will be muted a little bit thanks to an increase in clouds by Tuesday afternoon. A few light showers or sprinkles also look possible closer to Central Missouri.

WARMER PATTERN DEVELOPS

The transition in the pattern will lead to wetter weather late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the period. No severe weather is expected at this time, but stronger storms could produce some small hail and frequent lightning.

A front will lift north of the area Thursday with a lingering chance for showers and thunderstorms into Thursday before things start to dry out heading into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the way up with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Warm and breezy weather can be expected from Friday into Saturday. It looks like the period will be mostly dry with sunshine Friday pushing temperatures into the low 80s. Winds will be gusty as well. Saturday will be warm too, but with increasing clouds, it may not get as warm.

LATE WEEK PATTERN

LATE WEEK PATTERN BRINGS STORMY WEATHER TO THE MIDDLE OF THE COUNTRY

WARMER PATTERN LEADS TO ACTIVE WEATHER IN THE REGION

A trough in the West will be pushing into the middle of the country by this weekend leading to stormier weather to the west of the Ozarks into Saturday. A cold front will approach the area by the second half of the weekend and this will bring scattered thunderstorms back to the Ozarks Saturday night through Sunday. It looks like the pattern will continue on an active streak through the final week of April.