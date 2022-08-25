The weather has been nice this week and it’s also been very quiet. There’s been a slow climb in afternoon highs the past several days with most of the area knocking on the door of 90° Thursday afternoon. Higher humidity will join in on Friday.

The higher humidity will arrive with a weak cool front dropping into the Ozarks. Moisture piling up near the front will lead to a stickier feel and also a chance for a few spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.







Any showers that pop up Friday afternoon will fade quickly heading into the evening. This will pave the way for a quiet late summer night for the return of Friday night football.

Hot and humid weather can be expected this weekend. The overnights will be warmer and the afternoons will feature highs near 90°. Rain chances look pretty isolated Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will perk up on Sunday as a trough pushes through the middle of the country. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the afternoon, continuing into Sunday night.





Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through Monday night with a shift back to drier weather Tuesday. Drier weather and lower humidity will return to the pattern Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain totals through Tuesday will tend to stay under an inch, but there will be pockets of higher amounts. This is good news with the ongoing drought, particularly over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.