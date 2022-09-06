Mother Nature hit snooze again today with another dose of morning fog followed by sun and clouds. Temperatures continue to run a little mild for early September.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible again by morning with temperatures falling into the low to mid-60s.

Morning clouds won’t be as widespread Wednesday, but we will find another partly cloudy day developing across the area. A few isolated showers may pop up across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Afternoon highs will be a touch warmer with mid-80s more common.

We’ll see a subtle shift toward lower humidity and brighter days as we head through the second half of the week. This will open the door to some cooler morning lows and warmer afternoon highs. Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s Thursday into Saturday.

The next major weather move will come late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A storm will swirl southeast across Iowa and into the Ohio Valley, pushing our first shot of fall air into the Ozarks. This will lead to a nice stretch of early fall weather from Sunday into early next week.

Saturday will remain warm and mostly dry. A few isolated showers are possible over South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Clouds will increase Saturday night with a round of showers Sunday morning. We’ll see clearing from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Early next week will come with crisp mornings and mild afternoons with plenty of sunshine. The pattern will likely be our mildest round of weather since early June. Morning lows will dip to the lowest levels seen since early June with upper 40s possible in parts of the region.

Warmer weather will gradually develop by the end of next week.