Football Bears ready for trip to Western Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football season will kick off it’s spring campaign Saturday afternoon at Western Illinois.

Back in the fall, the Valley Football Conference elected to postpone its season until the spring.

And Saturday, Bobby Petrino will be looking for his first victory as Missouri State’s head coach.

The Bears lost all three non-conference games played this fall.

Of course the opener was at Oklahoma.

Saturday will be different with the Bears playing in their conference against a team that Missouri State beat in 2019.

“I heard their d-line went through some personnel changes. I heard their defensive coordinator got changed up. I think we’ll get a different look then what I faced last year. But yea I’m excited to get after it. I know that me and the rest of the o-line are ready to get after these guys,” said Missouri State tackle Ian Fitzgerald.