Three Cassville flood victims are sharing their stories

CASSVILLE, Mo.– When the floodwater rushed in on Wednesday evening, the people of Cassville were simply worried about saving their own lives. The next day, their primary concern is getting those lives back on track.

Three stories illustrate the struggle many in Cassville are dealing with now.

Some, like Erv Lawrence, are cleaning up their small businesses. Erv’s shop was all but washed out Wednesday. Today, the layer of water covering the floor of his shot is keeping him from power washing the space.

Others like Jackie Moore are taking care of their homes. She says she watched as the water rose up over her yard, which she says has flooded in the past but has never been this bad.

Kandi Davidson, like Moore, is staying home today. Her battle, though, is being fought on the lawn, specifically the patch right outside her storage shed where all of her family heirlooms are left to dry. She says antique photos, keepsakes and “most of [her] belongings” are ruined.