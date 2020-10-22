Father and son police officers suffer injuries from separate resisting arrest situations

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Father and son police officers have minor injuries after two separate individuals resisted arrest on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Sergeant Paul Bradshaw Sr. went to a home in West Plains to give a man a full protection order. When Paul arrived, he discovered the male had a warrant.

The male resisted when Paul tried to put him under arrest. The officer ended up with a broken arm but was able to call dispatch and get help.

The male was arrested by the officers who arrived on scene and his bond is set at $50,000.

Paul’s son, Sergeant Paul Bradshaw Jr., was patrolling seven hours after his father’s incident when he saw a male cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. Bradshaw’s son attempted to arrest the man.

The man ran, but was eventually caught by the officer. Bradshaw Jr. suffered minor injuries to his face and knee while police say the male was “wrestled to the ground” and pepper-sprayed by Paul’s son.

The man cutting off a catalytic converter was issued a warrant for assault and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $50,000.

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office said they are thankful for all personnel involved in these situations and tip their hat to “those Bradshaw men.”

Photos of injuries below: