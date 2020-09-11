Fall craft fair in Branson begins first day

BRANSON, Mo. — Artisans and crafters are showing off their skills at a local craft fair hosted in Branson.

The Shepherd of The Hills Fall Craft Fair began Friday, Sept. 11, and will go through Sept. 13.

Visitors will be able to see people woodworking, painting, baking, quilting and more. There will be food trucks, a restaurant, an ice cream shop, and several other activities and shows that the whole family can enjoy.

Tickets are $5 per person to enter the fair. Children ages 12 and under are free.

You can learn more by going to the Shepherd of The Hills website.