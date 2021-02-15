Facebook Debate Question – 2/15/21

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KTVI)– A man and a woman are under arrest after a police chase ended with shots fired near Wentzville. A 21-year-old man from St. Louis was shot by a Wentzville officer after ramming a police vehicle. He is expected to survive. It is not clear if the man was trying to help a woman in another vehicle escape.

The incident started when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a “fleeing vehicle.” They were involved in a police chase Saturday night at around 11:45 pm. The vehicles were speeding southbound down Highway 61 towards Wentzville.