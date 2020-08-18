Evangel says no fans or tailgating until at least October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel University announced Tuesday there will be no fans allowed into games until at least October 1st.

Evangel will also not allow any tailgating at game events.

This comes as the Crusaders look to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 for players and staff.



The school says it will continue to evaluate its spectator policy, working with public health officials to closely monitor issues related to COVID-19 and develop guidelines.

Evangel will be the only Springfield college playing conference football this fall after the Heart of America Athletic Conference decided to sponsor fall competition as planned, in accordance with the guidelines established by the NAIA.

Men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and cross country will open competition no sooner than Sept. 5.

The Crusaders football team opens its season Saturday, September 12th at home against Clarke.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Ozark is set for 1 p.m.